Nizamabad: Starvation on the rise as corona spreads its tentacles

Nizamabad: Covid-19 has created not just a health emergency, but also led to malnutrition in villages in Nizamabad district, who have no jobs and 0no money.

Kishtaiah's family of Annanagar village in Yellareddy mandal of Kamareddy district fell ill due to starvation. Kistaiah (42) was admitted in government hospital in Yellareddy three days ago after his condition became critical. He died on Sunday while undergoing treatment.

The villagers said that Kishtaiah lost his job due to coronavirus induced lockdown and died without food.

Four people were infected with corona in Nikalpur village in Nandipet mandal of Nizamabad district. Dr Gangareddy informed that four of a same family were tested positive. The medical department has confirmed that about 1,200 people in Nizamabad district were tested corona positive.

As many as 986 corona positive cases were registered across Kamareddy district. A 72-year-old man from the district headquarters died on Sunday. With this, corona death toll raised to 17 in Kamareddy district while 98 people were recovered and discharged and 871 are still undergoing treatment. All political parties, businesses and civic bodies have decided to implement a complete lockdown in Kamareddy town from August 5 to 14 to control the corona epidemic.

Civil societies have appealed to the public to get their daily necessities ten days in advance. It was decided to impose a fine of Rs 5,000 for anyone, who comes to the street unnecessarily.

Ayyappa and Sai Baba temples and other prayer halls will be closed till August 15. Meanwhile, all political parties' leaders and the representatives of Chamber of Commerce decided to impose lockdown from August 7 to 17 in Banswada. The decision was taken after 120 corona cases were registered in Banswada town.

The government gave permission to four private hospitals - Thirumala, Hope, Manorama and Pratibha hospitals - in Nizamabad city to treat Covid patients and the treatment is likely to start in two to three days.