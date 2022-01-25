Nizamabad: TRS activists attack MP Dharmapuri Arvind's car

The TRS activists on Tuesday attacked MP Dharmapuri Arvind's car when he heading to Noothpalli of Nandipet mandal in Nizamabad to attend development works. The incident took place at Issapalli of Armoor mandal when the ruling party activists hurled stones at MP's vehicle.

The windshield of the car was damaged following the incident. Tension prevailed in the area when the BJP and TRS activists entered into a clash. Soon, the police rushed to the place and dispersed the activists. Meanwhile, the BJP activists staged a sit-in protest on the road against the attitude of the police.

MP Arvind also alleged that the TRS activists stopped them while heading to Nandipet to inaugurate the developmental works. He further said that around 200 activists from ruling party intervened their route and burnt tyres. "Even after complaining to CP and ACP about the incident, the police turned as spectators. The police also biased towards the ruling party and it has been provided with today's incident," the MP said, adding that he will file a complaint with Lok Sabha privilege committee.

Later, Dharmapuri Arvind filed a complaint with the police commissioner and asked to register a case of attempt to murder against the activists.