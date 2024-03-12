Live
- iQOO Z9 Launched in India: Features, Price and Availability
- K’taka BJP slams Cong govt’s move to hike property tax in Bengaluru
- Hyderabad Filmmaker’s Documentary ‘Hero of the Sea’ Wins Big at Indian World Film Festival
- Ranji Trophy: Musheer Khan surpasses Sachin to become youngest Mumbai batter to score century in final
- Web portal for citizenship seekers launched, 'CAA-2019' mobile App to come soon
- YS Jagan announces ex-gratia of Rs. 20 lakh to kin of women committed suicide over online harassment
- Ranbir Kapoor's Blockbuster Animal Roars onto TV Screens this Weekend!
- Nothing Phone (2a) 60K units sold within 60 min of its launch
- 'It’s going to be very difficult for Australia to change now', Mark Taylor backs struggling opener Smith
- UP Warriorz fan Katrina shares pictures with sister Isabelle from WPL match
Just In
Nizamabad: Turmeric farmers jubilant as prices soar
Highlights
The produce fetches over Rs 17,000 a quintal
Nizamabad: Happiness can now be seen on the faces of the turmeric farmers. Sometime in 2011 the price of turmeric crossed sixteen thousand and now it has broken all time records. Farmers are happy that the price of turmeric in Nizamabad market yard reached a record high of 17,011 per quintal a week ago.
Recently, a farmer named Podolla Raju of Anxapur village of Velpur mandal sold the produce at a price of Rs17,503 in the Sangli market and, on Sunda, a farmer named Pasapu Mahesh of the same village fetched a price of 18,900 in the same market.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT