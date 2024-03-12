  • Menu
Nizamabad: Turmeric farmers jubilant as prices soar

Nizamabad: Turmeric farmers jubilant as prices soar
Highlights

The produce fetches over Rs 17,000 a quintal

Nizamabad: Happiness can now be seen on the faces of the turmeric farmers. Sometime in 2011 the price of turmeric crossed sixteen thousand and now it has broken all time records. Farmers are happy that the price of turmeric in Nizamabad market yard reached a record high of 17,011 per quintal a week ago.

Recently, a farmer named Podolla Raju of Anxapur village of Velpur mandal sold the produce at a price of Rs17,503 in the Sangli market and, on Sunda, a farmer named Pasapu Mahesh of the same village fetched a price of 18,900 in the same market.

