Nizamabad: Uncertainty over fire safety prevails

Nizamabad: In the wake of the recent fire accident in Hyderabad, concern is being expressed about fire safety in multi-storied buildings, corporate schools, colleges and shopping centers, especially in private hospitals, in the erstwhile Nizamabad district.

Many hospitals in Nizamabad and Kamareddy district headquarters are not following the minimum fire safety regulations. In many hospitals, the lives of patients are being put on the altar without setting up fire safety equipment and water facility. Various bodies have sought the authorities to conduct a fire safety audit and make recommendations to rectify the deficiencies. Allegations of corruptions have also been made, with many claiming that fire officers take inspections and giving notices to siphon money from these institutes.

Moreover, the occurrence of fire hazards is likely to rise as summer is about to start from the third week of February. However, officials have been caught dragging their feet in warning owners of multistoried buildings of private colleges, private schools and hospitals over the minimum required fire safety regulations.

Failure of owners

Owners of private schools, colleges, hospitals and shopping malls are not taking the initiative in setting up fire prevention systems.

About 561 private hospitals and 187 educational institutions are run in multi-storied buildings in the erstwhile Nizamabad district. Out of this, 153 hospitals are located in Khalilwadi in Nizamabad city.

Hospital buildings should be constructed following fire safety rules. However, many owners are neglecting to follow the rules. As most of the hospitals are run in residential buildings, no fire safety arrangements are being made. Only 10 hospitals in the district have the No Objection Certificate from the fire department. It is understood that if there is a fire in the rest of the hospital, it will be very dangerous. Khalilwadi.

But not a single building here has fire safety NOC. Some hospital owners have arranged anti-fire devices only for "Arogyasree" permissions. There should be a space of at least 6 metres between two buildings to prevent fire hazards. Even if there is a fire accident in one building, the fire will not spread to the other. But not a single building is following these rules. There is a situation where the fire engine cannot go to the hospital buildings in the narrow streets.

Some hospitals have stairs only on one side. No emergency doors, no staircase facilities. In many hospitals, the electricity system is also very poor. In the past there have been incidents of fires due to short circuit in many hospitals.

No response to notice

NOC is mandatory for hospital buildings above 15 metres in height. There are as many as 59 high-risk hospital buildings in the district headquarters. But it seems none of them took NOC. At least anti-fire devices are not being arranged. Recently, fire department officials issued notices to some hospitals in Nizamabad. But there was no response from the owners. Even now the officers should take strict action.