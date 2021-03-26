Nizamabad: Work allotment should continue through nomination process

Nizamabad: TCAB Chairman Konduri Ravinder Rao and NDCCB Chairman Pocharam Bhaskar Reddy demanded that the work order for setting up PACS Multipurpose Service Centres sanctioned under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan scheme should be continued through nomination process and the work was already handed over to contractors.

K Ravinder Rao, Pocharam Bhaskar Reddy and Markfed Chairman Mara Gangareddy met Agriculture and Co-operation Minister Niranjan Reddy in the Assembly on Friday and handed over a petition.

They explained that NABARD has provided special loan facility for PACS to operate as Multipurpose Service Centres under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan Scheme. The work orders were already given to contractors on nomination basis to start the works by the end of the financial year.

They said the societies were in a state of uncertainty as new orders were recently issued to allocate works under the tender process once they started. Many societies have already started work as the government has ordered that the works should be done through tender process rather than nomination method, in the first week of March. They pointed out that the additional financial burden with the tender process will fall on the societies.

Similarly, a petition was also given to the Minister asking him to ensure that protocols are implemented in government programmes.