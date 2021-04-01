Nizamabad: Youth ends life after woman blackmails him with his obscene videos

A youngster committed suicide after a woman allegedly blackmailed him with his obscene videos and demanded money. The 22-year-old youth was pursuing studies and was staying at a private hostel in Hyderabad.

Getting into details, the youth received a text message a few days ago which said 'Lonely, wants to chat with you' followed by a mobile number. The youngster began chatting with the woman who demanded his nude videos and recorded it.

She later blackmailed the youth of uploading it on video sharing site YouTube and demanded money. However, the youngster managed to collect Rs 24,000 from his friends and sent it to the woman. The victim is said to have been fed up with the constant calls from the woman who demanded more money from him.

Four days ago, the victim went to his native place in Nizamabad and consumed poison on the next day. He was shifted to a private hospital by his parents and later sent to a corporate hospital in Secunderabad for better treatment.

The youth died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment. Based on the complaint filed by parents, the police registered a case and are investigating.