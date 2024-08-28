NLC Solar plant can provide 200 MW green electricity annually to State: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy said that the Coal Ministry has taken a step forward in the ongoing effort to meet the future electricity needs of Telangana. Due to this, NLC (Neyveli Lignite Corporation) India Ltd. has agreed to provide 200 megawatts of solar energy (solar power) to Telangana annually.

He said on Tuesday, as a part of the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) scheme brought by the Central government, the Central Public Sector Units scheme, the Nevyeli Lignite Corporation India Limited is setting up a 510 MW capacity power plant in Bibar area of Kutch district in Gujarat. Kutch has as much land and a favourable climate, as required for solar power. The works of the solar power plant, which is being built at a cost Rs 1,214 crore are almost complete.

In all likelihood, it is to start generating electricity from the project in June 2025.

The project will become crucial in meeting the electricity needs of Telangana and the electricity is available at Rs 2.57/kWh through this solar project. This will save Telangana Transco Rs 2,000 crore in the next 25 years. Through this project, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's green power generation goals will be taken one step further, he said.

Along with these solar panels, related equipment is bought from the Telangana market. It will help the production of solar panels in Telangana. With this, direct and indirect employment opportunities will also increase. Thus, the Telangana state government will also get revenue in the form of SGST. Moreover, this solar project will further increase Telangana state's participation in green energy.

The 12.5 billion units of green energy supplied over the lifetime of this solar project can offset 8.9 million tonnes of carbon emissions. Another important feature of this solar project is that all the solar cells used in this project will be used domestically to boost the 'Make in India' goal.

That is why Union Minister Kishan Reddy has suggested that the state government should take a step forward in this direction and sign the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NLC as soon as possible.

He further recalled that early on, the Centre had come forward to the aid of Telangana in increasing power generation. It has started two units of NTPC with a total capacity of 1,600 MW in Ramagundam. Another 100 MW of floating solar plants were added. Besides, NTPC is ready to start 2,400 MW capacity power generation units. However, if the state government enters into PPAs, it will pave the way for NTPC to start its works, he added.