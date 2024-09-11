NMC approves 8 medical colleges; 400 new MBBS seats for TG students

Hyderabad: The National Medical Commission has approved eight more medical colleges for Telangana, which would mean availability of 400 additional MBBS seats for the students of the State.

This was announced by Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha on Tuesday. The Minister said that it was good news for the people of the State as new medical colleges got approved by the NMC. The NMC had flagged the government rejecting permissions for medical colleges, pointing out a lack of facilities as per the new norms. The NMC had issued show cause notice in April and later took up physical inspection in June. The Health Minister said that during the first appeal, four colleges were sanctioned by the NMC.

Four more medical colleges got approved in the second appeal. The Health Department had taken up general transfers and promotions, filled human resources, and provided infrastructure and medical equipment. Raja Narsimha said that with the sanctioning of eight new medical colleges, 400 seats with an intake of 50 seats for each medical college will be available. The State earlier had 3,690 medical seats; now the seats have increased to 4,090. He thanked the Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, for taking steps as per the norms prescribed by the NMC.