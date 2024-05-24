Live
- Narada Jayanti 2024: Date, History and Rituals
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Launch: Expected Features, Price and More
- National Brother's Day 2024: Date, Significance, History, Wishes and Messages
- Make foolproof arrangements for counting: CEO to officials
- Narasaraopet: 13 accused in SIT cases arrested
- Eluru: Arrangements in place for smooth conduct of vote counting
- Cong brought historic ‘green revolution’: Bhatti in Punjab election campaign
- PCA opens office in Rajahmundry
- PM Modi's Nostalgic Journey: Recollections Of Haryana Campaigning
- Fatal Collision On Ambala Highway: Seven Killed, Dozens Injured In Tragic Bus-Truck Crash
Just In
No change in TGSRTC logo, clarifies its MD
In response to circulating reports about a new logo for the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) on various social media platforms, the corporation issued a statement on Thursday clarifying that it has not officially released any new logo as of now.
Hyderabad : In response to circulating reports about a new logo for the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) on various social media platforms, the corporation issued a statement on Thursday clarifying that it has not officially released any new logo as of now.
It has been observed that many citizens raised objections when a claimed newly designed logo, sans iconic Charminar and Kakatiya Kala Thoranam, of TGSRTC started making the rounds across multiple social media outlets.
Responding to these reactions, TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar clarified that the current logo of TGSRTC, which bears similarities to that of APSRTC, remains unchanged. “The organisation has not finalised any new logo, and the logo being circulated on social media is fake,” posted Sajjanar on X.
He stated that the corporation has not yet released any information regarding a logo change and urged the public to disregard the false information circulating online. “As the organisation continues to work on designing a new logo, TGSRTC reassures the public that any official updates regarding logo changes will be communicated through proper official channels. Until then, the current logo of TGSRTC remains in place,” he added.
Meanwhile, following the complaint by TGSRTC officials regarding the creation of a fake logo and its spreading on social media, the Chikkadapally police station on Thursday registered a case against K Dileep and Harish Reddy under IPC 469, 504, 505(1)(b)(c), and Section 67 of the IT Act. The police are currently investigating the matter.