No change in TGSRTC logo, clarifies its MD

Hyderabad : In response to circulating reports about a new logo for the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) on various social media platforms, the corporation issued a statement on Thursday clarifying that it has not officially released any new logo as of now.

It has been observed that many citizens raised objections when a claimed newly designed logo, sans iconic Charminar and Kakatiya Kala Thoranam, of TGSRTC started making the rounds across multiple social media outlets.

Responding to these reactions, TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar clarified that the current logo of TGSRTC, which bears similarities to that of APSRTC, remains unchanged. “The organisation has not finalised any new logo, and the logo being circulated on social media is fake,” posted Sajjanar on X.

He stated that the corporation has not yet released any information regarding a logo change and urged the public to disregard the false information circulating online. “As the organisation continues to work on designing a new logo, TGSRTC reassures the public that any official updates regarding logo changes will be communicated through proper official channels. Until then, the current logo of TGSRTC remains in place,” he added.



Meanwhile, following the complaint by TGSRTC officials regarding the creation of a fake logo and its spreading on social media, the Chikkadapally police station on Thursday registered a case against K Dileep and Harish Reddy under IPC 469, 504, 505(1)(b)(c), and Section 67 of the IT Act. The police are currently investigating the matter.

