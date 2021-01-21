No coercive steps against LRS, BRS until further orders: High Court to Telangana government

Hyderabad: The High Court division bench comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Vijaysen Reddy on Wednesday heard a batch of Public Interest Litigations regarding Land Regularisation Scheme and Building Regularisation Scheme. The petitioners urged the court to consequently direct the State government to regularise the plots under the Telangana Regularisation of Unapproved and Illegal Layout Rules - 2020 without imposing any penalties.



Advocate General Banda Shivananda Prasad informed the court that in respect of LRS and BRS, matters were being adjudicated in the Supreme Court. Moreover, the Supreme Court had passed an order on December 16, 2020 directing all the States, excluding Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, as they are already parties and intending to implement the new LRS, BRS schemes, to inform their stand on the implementation of those schemes within eight weeks.

Chief Justice Hima Kohli directed the Advocate General to submit the Supreme Court orders to the court and informed that the court will hold further hearing only after the Supreme Court pronounces its verdict.

Meanwhile, Desai Prakash Reddy, senior counsel appearing for Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, one of the petitioners, urged the court to extend the earlier order in which the State government gave an assurance it would not take any coercive steps with respect to the implementation of new LRS to regularise illegal layouts. Further, one of the petitioners counsel informed the court that the deadline for LRS fee was going to expire on January 31.

The High Court directed the State government not to take any coercive action against LRS, BRS matters till further orders to which the Advocate General assured the court nothing of such sort would be done. The court adjourned the hearing to April 8.