No-confidence motion against Huzurabad municipal chief

Karimnagar: Apart from the BRS councillors, the BJP councillors also submitted a no-confidence motion against Huzurabad Municipal Chairperson Gande Radhika at the district Collectorate on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, BRS Councillor Srinivas Goud said that the chairperson was supposed to work in coordination with other councillors for the development of Huzurabad Municipal Corporation but she didn't even listen to the suggestions of the councillors. He said that her autocratic actions had been brought to the notice of Minister Gangula Kamalakar in the past. However, fed up with the lack of any change in the chairperson's style of functioning, as a result the councillors had moved a no-confidence motion. He added that out of total 30 councillors, 25 have declared no-confidence in her and even BJP councillors had supported for the motion of no confidence decision.