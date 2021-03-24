No decision taken on closure of cinema theatres in Telangana: Talasani

The Telangana government has not taken any decision on the closure of cinema theatres in the state, said Minister for Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Wednesday. As COVID-19 cases are on the rise, rumours were on rife on the closure of cinema theatres in the state.

The minister said that cinema theatres in the state will continue to operate by strictly following coronavirus norms. "The government has no plans to close the cinema theatres nor halt the shootings ," he said.

He continued that cinema halls faced severe losses due to its closure during the pandemic and many people who depended on the film industry directly or indirectly also suffered greatly. Talasani also promised that the government will continue to extend support to the artistes and technicians in the film industry.