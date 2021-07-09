Top
No document registrations in Telangana today

The Stamps and registration department will remain closed in Telangana today due to the closure of all the government related websites.

The Stamps and registration department will remain closed in Telangana today due to the closure of all the government related websites. The registration portal has been linked to the State Data Centre (SDC) where the work of UPS replacement is underway for the better power backup.

Due to the ongoing work at SDC, the registration portal has also been shut down following which all the 141 sub-registrar offices will be closed for registrations until Monday.

In the wake of the UPS upgradation, all the websites linked to the Telangana government will be closed for two days i.e. from 9 pm on Friday to 9 pm on Sunday. Online services will also be stopped for two days.

