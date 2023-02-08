No dropouts in schools thanks to 'Mana Ooru-Mana Badi' : Puvvada

Khammam: Praising Mana Ooru- Mana Badi, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said that dropouts in all government schools in the State are reduced to zero due to the exemplary programe.

The Minister launched Vepakuntla and Ganeswaram government schools in the district developed under the Mana Ooru- Mana Badi programme.

He said that both schools were constructed at a cost of Rs 20 lakh under the programme.

CM KCR is striving for the development of all schools in the state. The face of government schools changed because of the Mana Ooru- Mana Badi programme. He said the government is providing all facilities in every school at par the corporate schools in the State.

Around 426 schools have been developed under the programme so far and all the facilities were developed in the schools.

Collector VP Gautham, Additional Collector Snehalatha Mogili, ZP CEO VV Appa Rao, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, DEO Somasekhar Sarma,

Later Minister Ajay interacted with students who shared their happiness with him.