No drought-like situation in Nizamabad, says MLA Ganesh

Nizamabad: The Nizamabad Urban MLA Ganesh on Wednesday stated that restoration of tanks, construction of Kaleshwaram multi-purpose irrigation project, irrigation and stabilisation of drinking water have been completed, now there is no uncertainty of drought in Telangana. He along with MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha participated in Irrigation Day at New Ambedkar Bhavan. Speaking on the occasion, he said that due to Mission Kakatiya, Kaleswaram project, ground water availability has increased, fisheries has increased, tourism sector and environment have developed in Nizamabad district. He explained that Godavari water from Kaleswaram project is being moved to Mallannasagar for stabilisation of Nizamabad water resources and from there it is being filled to Singuru project and Nizamsagar through Haldi vagu and from Nizamsagar water is being filled to Alisagar.

Similarly, the MLA said that Ali Sagar pump house water is being added to Shriram Sagar back water. In Nizamabad city, we removed silt and developed 3 ponds with 7 crore 34 lakh rupees, he added.

Ganesh said that the government is constructing a mini tank bund at Raghunatha pond so that the people of the city can stay in a pleasant environment. With the cooperation of MLC Kavitha, we have constructed freshwater tanks with a cost of 97 crore rupees, he informed. He said that the government constructed fresh water pipeline with 20 crore rupees.

With the cooperation of MLC Kavitha, we have taken up development works in Nizamabad city with 1000 crore rupees. In the coming days, we have set up a pedar for the people of Nizamabad without any problem of drinking water, he said.

The MLA said that as a part of Telangana State’s birth day, I wish all the irrigation workers on the irrigation water day.

City Mayor Dandu Neetu Kiran, NUDA Chairman Prabhakar Reddy, TSWDC Akula Lalita, Women Commission Member Sudham Lakshmi, Irrigation Officers, BRS Corporators and Leaders participated in this programme.