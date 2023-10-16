Live
- Wanaparthy: A social worker Krishna Reddy shows humanity
- Investors look to clear cues
- How climate fears hit young people
- Radicalisation behind Hamas attack
- Model code violations won’t be tolerated: SP Apoorva Rao
- It’s likely Congress Vs BRS in head-to-head
- APJ upheld India’s eminence
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th October 2023
- Rude jolt to BRS in Khammam
- A grateful Singireddy thanks CM profusely
Just In
No entry for TSTDC chief into Telangana Bhavan
Highlights
The Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) Chairman G Srinivas Yadav faced embarrassment on Sunday after the police personnel deployed at the Telangana Bhavan denied entry to him.
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) Chairman G Srinivas Yadav faced embarrassment on Sunday after the police personnel deployed at the Telangana Bhavan denied entry to him.
The BRS leaders were called to the Telangana Bhavan on Sunday for distribution of B-Forms to the candidates. While Yadav was entering the Bhavan, the police personnel stopped him at the gate stating that his name was not on the list of invitees.
Along with him, the party leader Marri Rajashekhar Reddy was also denied entry by the police. However, the Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy came out and took Rajashekhar Reddy into the Bhavan.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS