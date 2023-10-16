No entry for TSTDC chief into Telangana Bhavan

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) Chairman G Srinivas Yadav faced embarrassment on Sunday after the police personnel deployed at the Telangana Bhavan denied entry to him.

The BRS leaders were called to the Telangana Bhavan on Sunday for distribution of B-Forms to the candidates. While Yadav was entering the Bhavan, the police personnel stopped him at the gate stating that his name was not on the list of invitees.

Along with him, the party leader Marri Rajashekhar Reddy was also denied entry by the police. However, the Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy came out and took Rajashekhar Reddy into the Bhavan.