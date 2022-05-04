No financial assistance from Centre this year: Kavitha

Nizamabad: TRS leader and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Wednesday came down heavily on BJP-led Central government. Addressing a press conference, Kavitha alleged that there has ne no financial assistance from the Central government. She lamented the attitude of Central government over paddy procurement in Telangana. She said that MP Arvind has failed to allocate funds for his own constituency. She questioned him over the proposed Turmeric Board in the State. She said that the funds that was brought by the MP Arvind doesn't even come for any basic needs of farmers in Nizamabad. She also slammed State BJP chief for unnecessarily hold Praja Sangrama Yatra which doesn't do good for people but only political mileage for BJP.

On Tuesday, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao came down heavily on BJP leaders, accusing him of spreading misinformation to denigrate the image of the TRS government. Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Tuesday, the Minister wondered whether there was any use with the four BJP Lok Sabha members as they did nothing for the State.

The BJP MPs especially the State president Bandi Sanjay need to accept that Telangana has made strides on all fronts. "All the top 10 villages selected as Adarsh Villages under the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY), Union Ministry of Rural Development, are from Telangana. In fact, 19 of the top 20 villages are from Telangana," Errabelli said. This apart, Telangana also topped the chart in ODF, sanitation, drinking water supply under Mission Bhagiratha. Telangana also stood first in conducting 100 per cent audits of the local bodies, and declared as the 'National Lead State' by the Central Government for the second consecutive year, the minister said.

The BJP-led Central government which recognized the rapid development in Telangana didn't give incentives to the State, he said, criticising Bandi Sanjay for not fighting for the cause of the region. "If Bandi Sanjay has any concern towards the poor, he has to ask the Centre to increase the funding to NREGS. The BJP MPs also need to ask their high command about the assurances given to Telangana under the AP Reorganisation Act-2014. "Why don't the BJP MPs fight for national status to Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP)? The MPs have to lobby for the justifiable share in the Krishna and Godavari waters," Errabelli said.