No Internal Politics in Our Party: Meenakshi Natarajan

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan has dismissed any speculation about internal politics within the party, asserting that the Congress upholds democratic values more than any other political organisation.

Speaking to the media, Natarajan stated that differences of opinion are natural in a democratic setup, but the Congress ensures that every viewpoint is given due consideration. "Our party embraces diverse perspectives and provides space for all voices," she emphasised.

Discussing her responsibilities within the Telangana Congress, she affirmed her commitment to fulfilling the tasks assigned to her by party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. She also expressed her dedication to taking Rahul Gandhi’s vision to the people.

Natarajan’s remarks come amid growing discussions about internal dynamics within the Congress, particularly in Telangana, as the party gears up for future political challenges.