Live
- Mahila University agreement with EUSAI
- Sangareddy police releases crime report 2023, sees an increase in crimes
- Hyderabad: Three from MH arrested with MDMA drugs worth Rs. 7.10 lakh
- Traffic challan website crashes, over `8.44 crore collected till now
- Delhi LG Approves Long-Awaited Statutory Reforms For Medical Termination Of Pregnancy
- Hyderabad: Praja Palana centres witness heavy rush
- Kautilya Institution has felicitated the toppers of the CAT-2023 Results.
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 29 December, 2023
- Delhi Traffic Police Issues New Year Advisory: Traffic Restrictions And Safety Measures In Central Delhi
- Annual Crime Report: Cybercrimes increase in Kothagudem dist
Just In
No need to rush to fill out applications for government benefits: MLA Janampally Anirudh Reddy
Highlights
Mahbubnagar: Jadcherla MLA Janampally Anirudh Reddy inaugurated the programme at the Midjil Mandal headquarters on Thursday. Addressing the gathering,...
Mahbubnagar: Jadcherla MLA Janampally Anirudh Reddy inaugurated the programme at the Midjil Mandal headquarters on Thursday. Addressing the gathering, he reassured villagers that officials would visit their communities under ‘Praja Palana’ to collect applications and address concerns directly.
He emphasised that there was no need for residents to panic or rush to fill out applications for government benefits, as the government would proactively reach out to eligible individuals at their doorsteps.
“Residents only need to fill out error-free applications and submit them to the respective ward or gram panchayat officials,” stated the MLA. Later, he distributed Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to beneficiaries.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS