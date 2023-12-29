No need to rush to fill out applications for government benefits: MLA Janampally Anirudh Reddy

Mahbubnagar: Jadcherla MLA Janampally Anirudh Reddy inaugurated the programme at the Midjil Mandal headquarters on Thursday. Addressing the gathering, he reassured villagers that officials would visit their communities under ‘Praja Palana’ to collect applications and address concerns directly.

He emphasised that there was no need for residents to panic or rush to fill out applications for government benefits, as the government would proactively reach out to eligible individuals at their doorsteps.

“Residents only need to fill out error-free applications and submit them to the respective ward or gram panchayat officials,” stated the MLA. Later, he distributed Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to beneficiaries.