No pact with MIM in municipal polls: KTR

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday said that the party had no role to play in unanimous election of three MIM members in the Bhainsa municipality, and also rubbished the allegations of BJP that his party had entered into informal poll pact with the party led by Asadudding Owaisi.

The TRS leader was replying to a question on the allegations of the BJP leaders that the party had understanding with the MIM in the municipal elections.

KTR clarified that there was no alliance with the MIM in any of the elections held so far in the State and nor there is any alliance in the municipal elections. He added that the TRS has fielded candidates in all the municipal wards and divisions.

"The unanimous election of three candidates of MIM in Bhainsa was because of the local reasons. The BJP is deliberately taking up campaign against TRS alleging we have alliance," said KTR.

The TRS leader said that religious issues will not have any impact on the municipal elections. The voters would be influenced with the development schemes of the State government locally. The BJP's propaganda will not fetch them votes in the elections, said KTR.

When asked about the uproar in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh over the three capital proposal of the government, KTR said that the leaders should think why there was opposition from the people.

After Telangana was formed, government created 33 districts but there was no opposition from any quarter but there is opposition from the people on three capital proposal.