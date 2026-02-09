No plans to remove any district: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday took strong exception to the false propaganda by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on the reorganization of districts. “False propaganda is being spread that Bhupalpally district will be abolished. The government is not considering abolishing any district or creating a new district in the state. We will consider changes only after seeking everyone's opinions on district reorganization and discussing it in the Assembly,” he explained.

Revanth Reddy cautioned people not to fall into the opposition party's conspiracy politics for political gains.

The Bhupalpally district would remain unchanged, he added.

Terming the BRS as "Blackmail Rajakiya Samithi", the Chief Minister said the phone-tapping incidents in the KCR government are enough to prove how the BRS leadership blackmailed others for money and grabbing lands. The Chief Minister chastised Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao for exploiting the power and amassing ill-gotten wealth during his decade-long rule in Telangana.

Addressing a mammoth public meeting in Bhupalpally district on Sunday, the Chief Minister alleged that KCR family blackmailed even businessmen and investors. “BJP Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy himself said that the phones of businessmen were tapped and their conversations were listened to. The businessmen were forced to transfer their properties to BRS leaders who blackmailed people through telephone-tapping. That way, BRS leaders looted hundreds of crores. Rs 1,500 crore in the BRS party account was deposited through unethical practices. The BRS leaders committed unpardonable sins and are now facing consequences,” he explained.

The Chief Minister came down heavily on the union government for not ordering the CBI probe into Kaleshwaram and Formula E race cases. The Chief Minister questioned union minister G Kishan Reddy for not responding to the demand for a probe. "Kishan Reddy rechristened his name as Kishan Rao and became the adopted son of KCR," he reiterated.

Criticising the Centre for registering CBI and ED cases against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, the Chief Minister asked: “Who is stopping the Centre from ordering a CBI probe in the Kaleshwaram scam? Is Kishan Reddy not protecting KTR in the Formula E race case?”

The Chief Minister alleged that Kishan Reddy is rescuing BRS leaders KCR, KTR, and Harish Rao by maintaining a strong bond. “We will call Kishan Reddy as Kishan Rao until the BRS leaders are arrested”, CM said.

The CM rebutted BRS allegations and announced that the Medical unfit board for Singareni workers would be removed. Recruitment on compassionate grounds in Singareni will continue and the government will also resolve the issue of the 217 dismissed workers, he said.