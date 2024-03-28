No prior permission needed for government teachers to write TET

Hyderabad: The Education Department has clarified that government teachers in the State do not need prior permission to write the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TE).

The Commissioner of the Education Department explained that reports for the past few days suggest that government teachers participating in the TET examination will require permission from the Education Department, causing hesitancy among them.

However, the Education Department has made it clear that government teachers who wish to appear in the TET examination do not need to obtain permission from the Education Department.