Live
- Kadiyam Kavya backed off from the contest
- Vijayan facing payback for hounding Oommen Chandy: Congress
- Government doctors can contest any elections after resigning from service: Calcutta HC
- Several former Congress leaders join BJP in Punjab
- HAL achieves major milestone, first aircraft of Tejas Mk1A takes to skies in Bengaluru
- Ex-Western Railway engineer convicted in 9-year-old bribery case
- Congress to launch its election manifesto from Jaipur on April 6: Sources
- Big shock for BRS as Hyderabad Mayor decides to join Congress
- Trinamool moves ECI against PM Modi's conversation with BJP nominee on 'distribution of Rs 3K cr seized assets to Bengal's people'
- Illness to Wellness campaign joins hands with Yolohealth to sensitise citizens about preventive healthcare solutions
Just In
No prior permission needed for government teachers to write TET
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Education Department has clarified that government teachers in the State do not need prior permission to write the Teachers'...
Hyderabad: The Education Department has clarified that government teachers in the State do not need prior permission to write the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TE).
The Commissioner of the Education Department explained that reports for the past few days suggest that government teachers participating in the TET examination will require permission from the Education Department, causing hesitancy among them.
However, the Education Department has made it clear that government teachers who wish to appear in the TET examination do not need to obtain permission from the Education Department.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT