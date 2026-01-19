No scope for corruption in Congress govt: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday made it clear that the Congress government in the state did not give any scope for corruption in the last two years.

Addressing Congress party’s preparatory meeting for municipal elections in Khammam district, the Chief Minister pointed out that some newspapers (not The Hans India) were campaigning that a scam took place in Singareni Collieries company. “The government will award Singareni tenders to the experienced companies only and there will not be scope for single paisa corruption in this regard,” he said

“Some media campaigns are being carried out to support Harish Rao and KTR by creating misconceptions among,” he said.

He advised media houses to fight inside rooms if they had any disputes between them. “But don’t drag us. Don’t blame ministers. You take my explanation before writing news about ministers. I am available 24 hours to provide details to the media. My reputation will be damaged if news is published about my ministers. Such news articles will create misconceptions about my leadership. There will be no compromise on such matters,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the Congress government was running with the suggestions from seniors like Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao. "The previous chief minister acted alone. We are all running the government with co-operation and coordination. The government is committed to ensuring that there is no scope for any irregularities in the coal mining tenders," said the Chief Minister.