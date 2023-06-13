No Siddaramaiah and Shiva Kumar here to bring Congress government in Telangana- BRS MLA

Hyderabad: BRS MLA KP Vivekanand Goud on Tuesday said that there were no leaders like Siddaramaiah and DK Shiva Kumar to bring the Congress party into power in Telangana.

The BRS leader lashed out at the TPCC chief for questioning Dharani Portal. Revanth Reddy is making baseless allegations on Dharani. Though the court has reprimanded him, 'Revenue Reddy' has been repeatedly questioning Dharani, said Vivekanand, alleging the Congress leader was habituated to make false allegations.

The BRS leader said that over 27 lakh transactions have taken place in Dharani so far. There is a special option in Dharani to rectify the mistakes. During the Congress regime, lands without litigation were also mentioned in the prohibited list, alleged Vivekanand.

The BRS leader is known for filling RTIs and talking irresponsibly. The survey numbers mentioned by Revanth Reddy had land registrations in the year 2006. The TPCC chief is making baseless allegations to save his post.