No staff involved in fire accident: official

Nalgonda: Civil Supplies Corporation district manager Nageshwar Rao ruled out the possibility of any scam with regard to the mysterious fire accident that took place in Ippalagudem sub market yard godown under Ketepally mandal in the district on Wednesday. As many as 5 lakh gunny bags were the burnt to ashes in the fire accident.

Speaking to Hans India, DM Nageshwar Rao stated that they stored the gunny bags in the market committee gown in view of the coming Rabi season and in the interest of farmers.

He said that there would not be involvement of any department staff or associated persons in the incident.

He informed that insurance officials carried out panchanama and exuded confidence that they insurance company will compensate the loss of Rs 3 crore lost due to burning of 5 lakh gutted gunny bags in fire accident. He said that they will get the amount from the insurance department within a month.

Stating that the fire accident of gutting of 5 lakh gunny bags was unfortunate, he informed that a case was lodged in the police station.

He informed that DSP Nalgonda Narsimha Reddy visited the spot and facts will come out in police investigation and action will be taken against the culprits as per the law.