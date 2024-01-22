No-trust motions worry BRS

Hyderabad: After the Assembly election setback, the BRS is getting blows one after another in the form of no trust motions in municipalities, and in the latest, 19 corporators in Jawaharnagar Municipal Corporation, who gave no confidence motion against the Mayor, are set to join the Congress party.

After the Assembly elections, there have been a series of no trust motions against the Mayors and chairpersons of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). The BRS had won a majority of the ULBs in the State. After the end of a four-year term, which is mandatory for issuing no confidence motion, the rival camps have been issuing the same against the chairpersons and Mayors of municipalities and corporations. Recently, the Congress party has snatched the post of Nalgonda municipality by virtue of the no confidence motion.

The corporators of Jawaharnagar Municipal Corporation have issued no confidence motion against Mayor Mekala Kavya Reddy. As many as 19 corporators have been unhappy with the Mayor before the Assembly elections. Recently, the corporators gave a no-confidence motion against him. There is a tussle between present MLA Ch Malla Reddy and former MLA M Sudheer Reddy and the corporators are said to be the followers of Sudheer Reddy. To pacify the corporators, Malla Reddy recently took them on a holiday trip to Goa but this seems to have had no impact on the decision of the corporators as they have left for a holiday in the neighbouring State Andhra Pradesh. The corporators were upset that the mayor was taking unilateral decisions without consulting them.

At a time when the no-confidence motion is slated to come up in the corporation, the public representatives have left for vacation. There are 28 corporators in Jawaharnagar Municipal Corporation, and the magic figure is 15 to win the trust vote. With 19 corporators out of town, the Mayor is slated to lose her seat, and these corporators are also slated to join Congress in the coming days. Sources said that there were many more such local bodies where no trust motion is likely to be brought after Lok Sabha elections.

When asked about the no trust motion in the corporation, Malla Reddy said that he had taken the corporators to Dubai and to Goa to cool them off and that there would be issues everywhere. He expressed confidence in solving the issue.