Nominations end for Huzurabad by-election

The nominations for the Huzurabad by-election has been ended today. Gellu Srinivas from TRS, Eatala Rajender from BJP and Balmuri Venkat from Congress party have filed the nominations. The nominations will be examined on October 11 and can be withdrawn by October 13.

The field assistants of Employment Guarantee Scheme had also turned up in a huge number to file the nomination papers. However, they were not permitted to submit papers as per the guidelines.

The date for Huzurabad by-election is fixed on October 30 and the counting of votes will take place on November 2. On the last day, Eatala Rajender submitted the papers to the returning officer. BJP chief Bandi Sanjay and Union Minister Kishan Reddy were present.