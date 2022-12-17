None can beat India in digital & IT: Chandrababu Naidu

Hyderabad: No country will beat India on digital and information technology front because the country has the largest number of youth, said former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and national president of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) here on Friday.

Addressing the valedictory function of the 20th anniversary of the Indian School of Business (ISB), he said "India is going to become number 1 in global economy. Things are happening across the globe only because of Indians, particularly youth. Indians are wealth creators globally and things are happening positively across the world only because of Indians and because of youth. Of the total number of Indians migrated to various countries for either employment or as entrepreneurs, 30 per cent are Telugus", Naidu added.

The elite gathering at the event was drawn from across the globe, all alumni of ISB and faculty both in service and retired. The meeting was chaired by founder-dean of ISB, Dr Pramanth Raj Sinha, while Naidu was the chief guest.

The TDP chief said,"my vision for 2047 is that Indians will be wealth creators globally; they are going to dominate the global economy; ISB is going to play a major role in this."

Naidu maintained that youth is a great asset for India. He called upon entrepreneurs to bridgethe gap between the haves and have-nots. "You have to work on this. Otherwise wealth will be in the hands of a few people which is not good for society."

Earlier the former AP CM visited the tree he had planted in 2011 on the ISB campus. He recalled how the sapling has grown into a tree and wished that ISB and its graduates too would grow similarly.