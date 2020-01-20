None can stop BJP from coming to power in TS in 2024: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy said none can stop the BJP from coming to power after the State Assembly elections in 2024.

Addressing a series of public meetings, rallies, roadshows and meeting voters at Tukkuguda, Kokapet in Ranga Reddy district, Amangal in Mahbubnagar district, Kalwakurthy, Nagarkurnool, Kollapur until late in the night on Sunday, the union minister said that it is high time to end the dynastic, corrupt and anti-people governance of the TRS and AIMIM.

Mounting a direct attack on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, he said, the State has been suffering under the autocratic role of the Kalvakuntla and Owaisi families.

Calling out the religious politics of the AIMIM, he said, "everyone knows how people had to leave from several Basti's in the old city due to the Rajakar's party.

"KCR has no faith in his people other than in money and Owaisi. The MIM chief, who is hand in glove with the TRS, boasts of doing everything to prevent the BJP from coming to power in the State. "Even 100 KCRs, Owaisi's may try, none can stop BJP coming to power and State to have a BJP chief minister after 2024 State Assembly elections," he added.

Kishan Reddy said that the development activities like the airport, national highway and establishment of industries were due to the efforts being made by the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the then chief minister in the united AP.

The area has workers, poor and employees and "I promise to bring an ESI hospital to the area," he assured.

Appealing to people not to fall prey to the money politics of the TRS, Kishan asked them to think as to what had the TRS done for them in the last six years. Adding, "the Centre had sanctioned about two lakh houses to the State for housing for the poor.

But, the chief minister, who promised double bedroom houses had got constructed his own house in nine acres spending crores of rupees. His promise of double bedroom houses remained an empty word."

Instead of Golden Telangana promise what the TRS chief achieved was making his family golden by making several of his family members as ministers and MPs, he said.