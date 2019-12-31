Trending :
Not all IPS officers self introspect, follow rules: Gudur Narayana Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy on Monday said that a few officers of Indian Police Service (IPS) working in Telangana must do a self-introspection of their behaviour and start working as per the rule book and not just follow the dictates of ruling TRS party leaders.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, Reddy said that, "the Congress party in particular and people in general salute the IPS (India Police Service) as they are the upholders of Constitution of our country and custodians of the law of our land which is the basis on which the confidence and trust of the citizens rests.

But some IPS officers have belied the trust of the people. Such officers should be made to realise their mistake and they must do a self-introspection," he advised.

