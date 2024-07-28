  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Not fixing power meters to agri pump sets: Bhatti

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka
x

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Highlights

Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka clarified that the present State government will not be fixing the individual meters to agricultural pump sets used by farmers in the State.

Hyderabad: Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka clarified that the present State government will not be fixing the individual meters to agricultural pump sets used by farmers in the State.

Replying to the budget discussion on Saturday evening, Bhatti said that unlike the BRS leaders who believe that the State government may burden the farmers with power bills, the Congress government will not take steps towards installing these meters to individual agricultural pump sets. “Since Chief Minister has not made any assurance in this regard, I shall clearly say that there won’t be any meters for farmers,” said Bhatti.

Refuting the observation by the Opposition over figures being contradictory or discrepancies about the budget claims, Bhatti said that whatever was there in the Budget was accurate and approved by the entire cabinet. This he said was prepared thoroughly and information provided in the Budget realistic.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X