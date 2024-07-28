Not fixing power meters to agri pump sets: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka clarified that the present State government will not be fixing the individual meters to agricultural pump sets used by farmers in the State.

Replying to the budget discussion on Saturday evening, Bhatti said that unlike the BRS leaders who believe that the State government may burden the farmers with power bills, the Congress government will not take steps towards installing these meters to individual agricultural pump sets. “Since Chief Minister has not made any assurance in this regard, I shall clearly say that there won’t be any meters for farmers,” said Bhatti.

Refuting the observation by the Opposition over figures being contradictory or discrepancies about the budget claims, Bhatti said that whatever was there in the Budget was accurate and approved by the entire cabinet. This he said was prepared thoroughly and information provided in the Budget realistic.