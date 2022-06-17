Not meddle with us, farmers warn govt

Warangal: The joint Action Committee (JAC) of the farmers thanked the State government for withdrawing the land pooling process by the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA).

Speaking to media persons at the Press Club in Hanumakonda on Thursday, JAC chairman Desini Hanumantha Rao said that they opposed the KUDA's move to acquire nearly 22,000 acres spread across 27 villages in Warangal, Hanumakonda and Jangaon districts as these fertile lands are the only source of livelihood for the farmers.

JAC Warangal and Jangaon district conveners Budde Peddanna and Bommineni Ravinder Reddy said that farmers will fight tooth and nail if the government tries to snatch their lands. The leaders found fault with the government for trying to suppress the Gouravelli and Mogilicherla farmers' agitations. They demanded the government to withdraw the cases foisted against the farmers. They also urged the government to take up sada byname process. A large number of farmers were present at the media briefing.

It may be mentioned here that the KUDA has on June 12 withdrawn the land pooling notification and its process. Then the KUDA Vice-Chairperson P Pravinya made it clear that the KUDA which initiated land pooling process along the 41-km outer ring road (ORR) to acquire nearly 22,000 acres spread across the 27 villages in Warangal, Hanumakonda and Jangaon districts has decided to de-notify the notification (Form -1), dated April 30. It may be recalled here that the KUDA has taken up the land pooling and commissioned survey before issuing notification in Form - 1 on 30 April.