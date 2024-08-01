Nothing substantial in State Budget: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS MLA KT Rama Rao on Wednesday criticised that the budget presented by the government failed to promise anything substantial for the people of Telangana and wanted the Finance Minister to re-appropriate with adequate funding.

In his over two-hour speech, KTR highlighted the growth of Telangana over the last decade in the BRS rule and alleged that the Congress party was tarnishing the image of Telangana by not acknowledging its success, solely to score some political brownie points. KTR talked on the significant strides in economic and social development, presenting a comprehensive overview of Telangana's economic development and the policies that propelled it.

KTR explained that despite mudslinging by the Congress on financial management, Telangana's development expenditure stands at 74 per cent, the highest in the nation. The State's committed expenditure, which includes salaries, pensions, and interest payments, is 47 paise per rupee, compared to the national average of 56 paise.

On the allegations of excessive debts, Rao said that the State's debt-to-GSDP ratio of 27.9 per cent was better than that of many other states. He said that the increased borrowing was strategically used for developmental projects. He questioned why the Congress party had set an ‘impractical 100-day deadline’ for implementing the six guarantees and asked when the government would fulfill their 420 electoral promises.