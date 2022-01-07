Notices sent to Vanama Raghavendra's house to appear before police

The Manuguru police issued notices to Vanama Rahavendra Rao's house asking him to attend for an inquiry in a case registered against him in 2001. The notice also asked him to appear before Manuguru ASP Sabarish by 12.30 pm.



Uncertainity prevailed over the arrest of Vanama Raghavendra Rao in Palwancha family suicide case. When the reports of his arrest hit the headlines, the Kothagudem police said that they have not yet found Raghavendra Rao.

Meanwhile, bandh is being continued in Kothagudem demanding action against Raghavendra Rao.

The opposition also laid an attack over the negligence of the government in the arrest of the MLA's son. Congress and other parties are demanding the arrest of Vanama Raghavendra Rao and the resignation of Vanama Venkateshwar Rao.