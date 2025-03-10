Novel move to promote women’s products

Kothagudem: As part of the ‘Explore Bhadradri Kothagudem’ programme, initiated by District Collector Jitesh V Patil, women from Bhadradri-Kothagudem district participated in the “RUN FOR HER” drive organised at Knowledge City in Madhapur, Hyderabad, on Sunday, and displayed their products. 10K, 5K, and 3K runs were organised during the programme , in which about 1000 women participated.

On this occasion, various products like Karakkaya tea powder, honey, flavor honey, vippapoolu, vippanoone, millet biscuits made from millets, tribal Giri products such as soaps, nutrimix and drymix were displayed in attractive packaging by women from Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Their attractive packaging particularly attracted the visitors. The products were purchased in good quantities by software employees, doctors and women from various fields who participated in the event and showed their encouragement.

Representatives of women’s groups thanked Collector Patil for his idea. Naga Jyothi (DPM), Venkaiah (APM) and others participated in the programme and popularised women’s products.