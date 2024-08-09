Now, an Aadhaar no. for your property!

Hyderabad : The State government’s ambitious plan to map properties in Greater Hyderabad using geospatial technologies to enhance Urban Planning and Resource Management and also to provide better facilities to the citizens is going on at a brisk pace. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has completed the drone mapping in 158 sq km, with 1,14,020 properties have been digitised in Kukatpally, Moosapet, Chandanagar, Uppal and Hayath Nagar circles of the GHMC.

According to GHMC, the Corporation is conducting a comprehensive integrated Geographic Information System (GIS) survey to map all properties and utilities within its jurisdiction. This initiative includes aerial surveys using drones and door-to-door mapping to capture information for each parcel, with geo-location data collected by on-ground surveyors. “Throughout the survey process, the civic body is committed to safeguarding personal data. The officers will only collect information related to properties, utilities, and infrastructure, along with the necessary supporting documents. Our focus is entirely on these aspects to enhance urban planning and resource management,” said GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata.

“A unique identification number, also known as a Digital Address, will be generated for each property. This ID will help pinpoint properties for delivery of services like garbage collection and emergency management,” she added. The commissioner asked the residents not to fall into any misconceptions and urged for cooperation with the survey.

In three circles – Serilingampally, Gajularamaram and RC Puram including areas Madhapur, Serilingampally, Allwyn Colony, Vivekananda Nagar Colony, Gajularamaram, Subhash Nagar, Nagole and RC Puram the survey will be completed soon.

Currently, 90 teams are working on the project. However, as per the requirement, more teams will be formed on ground-level and the mapping will be completed in the next six months.

Additionally, GHMC is collaborating with Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs) to accelerate the survey efforts and ensure thorough coverage. This collaborative strategy not only speeds up the process but also builds trust and cooperation among the residents, making the initiative more effective and inclusive.

the integrated GIS database will be useful for the benefitting the citizen experience and improving the overall quality of services including better city planning, easier maintenance, more public involvement, quick help in emergencies, utility services, navigation, infrastructure development, improved garbage collection, and will enhance safety and security.


