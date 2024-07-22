Now, book Metro Rail tickets on Rapido

Hyderabad: Larsen and Turbo Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L and TMRHL), in collaboration with Rapido, introduced metro ticket booking through the Rapido app on Saturday.

This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone in the evolution of urban transportation, offering commuters a seamless end-to-end commute solution, with its bouquet of services, including bike, auto, cab, and now metro tickets. Commuters can now conveniently book a ride to the nearest metro station through the app and seamlessly purchase metro tickets for their desired destination, making their daily commute hassle-free. This move will transform the commuting experience for thousands of passengers by integrating metro ticket bookings within the Rapido app. With Rapido's extensive user base and user-friendly app interface, it is anticipated that at least 15 per cent of metro tickets will be purchased via the Rapido app, enhancing the overall efficiency and accessibility of metro services in Hyderabad.

Pavan Guntupalli, co-founder, Rapido, said, "By integrating metro ticket bookings on the Rapido app, we are offering our users more than just a ride. We are providing them with a comprehensive solution for their entire commute. With the partnership with L and TMRHL, we aim to seamlessly connect the first and last mile of our users’ journey.”

"At Hyderabad metro rail, we are dedicated to ensuring our valued commuters experience seamless journeys. This new collaboration with Rapido reinforces this commitment by providing an efficient last-mile connectivity solution," stated NVS Reddy, MD, HMRL.