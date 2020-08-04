Now, liquor shops in Hyderabad to remain open till 11 pm

Hyderabad: Liquor shops across Telangana including Hyderabad will remain open till 11 pm. In the view of unlock 3.0, the restrictions of selling liquor were eased and the government decided to operate the shops from 10 am to 11 pm. Earlier, the shops were run from 10 am to 8 pm.

The excise department on Monday night announced it in a statement. All the A4 liquor shops would be run as per pre-lockdown timings. However, before the pandemic, the liquor shops outside the GHMC limits were operated from 9 am to 10 pm while those in Hyderabad were permitted to remain open from 10 am to 11 pm.

It is also notified that no orders were passed on the opening of bars and pubs which have been shut since the lockdown.

With the government's decision, the liquor shops dealers expressed happiness. They said that they experienced losses at first when the shops were opened after 45 days. Later, the business picked up but had not seen much profits as most of the tipplers go to shops after their work and the shops were closed at the peak hours, said D Venkateshwarlu, leader of Telangana State Wine Dealers' Association. He hoped that the revised timings would bring them profits.