Just In
Now, Tamilisai seeks clarifications on TSRTC bill from KCR Govt
In a fresh development, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan sought for certain clarifications on the TSRTC Bill from the Government.
The Governor has duly examined the provisions in the TSRTC Bill of 2023 and has expressed the necessity for the government to reply on specific clarifications and ambiguities. Accordingly Raj Bhavan sent a communique to the State Government.
This request for clarification is made in the best interests of both the TSRTC employees and the State.
"Immediate reply with the said clarifications is hereby solicited to facilitate the Hon'ble Governor to take an informed decision on the bill", an official statement said .
The State Government sent the RTC merger with government bill to Governor on August 2. The governor made it clear that she is taking legal opinion before her consent. Now, Tamilisai will take a decision on RTC bill soon after government respond to to clarifications sought.