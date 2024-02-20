Live
Just In
NSUI leaders burns effigy of ex-MLA NVSS Prabhakar
Adam Srujan Kumar NSUI state Vice president along with my fellow colleagues burnt the effigy of NVSS Prabhakar Ex-MLA who made derogatory comments on Our Bengal Tiger
We condemn his words and strongly request him to take back his words if not we the Youth of Telangana will not allow him to roam on Hyderabad Roads. Leaders of BJP are not digesting People’s governance by congress and making all false comments on our leaders.
Our Leader Deepa das munshi ji is paving way for BC leaders into congress party Ex-Mayor from Hyderabad BC joined Congress party & also she celebrated with congress karyakarthas - BC Kula Ganana introduced by Congress govt in Assembly.., seeing all this they are making false comments and once more its proved that BJP party is against BC’s in Telangana.