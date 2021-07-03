NTPC official takes additional charge as South RED

Hyderabad: Sanjay Madan, the Regional Executive Director (WR-II), on Friday took additional charge as RED (South). A graduate in mechanical engineering from Bhopal University, he joined NTPC as executive engineer trainee in 1983, a release said.



In a career span of over 38 years in NTPC, he worked in various capacities at Vindhyachal, Dadri, SRHQ and the corporate centre. He was ED of the Lara project prior to his posting as RED of western Region-II at Raipur.

He has rich and varied experience in engineering, project management, erection, commissioning and operation and maintenance of large super thermal power plants.