NTPC organises medical camp in village

Ramagundam: As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility programme, NTPC Ramagundam conducted a free medical camp in Kundanpalli village of Ramagundam mandal on Tuesday .

CSR-CD in association with Dhanwantari hospital organised a free consultation and health check-up for the villagers of Kundanpalli wherein more than 250 villagers availed the facility.

Free medicines were distributed to the patients & BP check-up, glucose check-ups were also conducted under the full supervision of incharge CMO DrI.R Lahiri Sr.consultant, surgery.

The medical team consisting of Dr Archana Jamwal Sr.specialist,OBGY , Dr Shailender Jadi ,manager medical , Dhanlaxmi Junior Officer Nursing , paramedical team were present on the occasion along with DS Kumar DGM-HR and Vishal DGM EMG.