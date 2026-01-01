Numaish Exhibition Set to Open at Nampally

The 84th All India Industrial Exhibition, popularly known as 'Numaish', is scheduled to commence on Thursday, 1st January, at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds. Running for a total of 46 days until 15th February, the exhibition promises to be more than just a shopping experience—it is a celebration of cultural diversity, showcasing art and traditions from across the country.

This year’s exhibition features 1,050 stalls, with a focus on supporting small, medium, and micro-industries. The entry fee has been increased to ₹50, a rise of ₹10 from last year's ₹40, although entry remains free for children under five years of age. The inauguration will be conducted jointly by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on the opening day.

Sukesh Reddy, Vice President of the Exhibition Society, and Secretary B.N. Rajeshwar have assured that all stalls will be operational from the outset. The exhibition is anticipated to attract over two million visitors, with opening hours set from 4 PM to 10:30 PM on weekdays, and until 11 PM on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays. Over 20 food courts will cater to visitors' culinary tastes.

To enhance visitor experience, free parking is provided, alongside extended metro services operating until midnight. The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) will also run special buses for the event. Safety measures include 82 fire points, surveillance towers, police presence, CCTV cameras, and metal detectors, complemented by two dedicated water tanks with a capacity of 1.5 lakh litres, fire hydrants, two fire engines, and fire personnel on motorcycles.

Revenue from the exhibition supports the Exhibition Society’s 19 educational institutions, which educate nearly 30,000 students and provide employment to 2,000 staff members.