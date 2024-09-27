Observed Collector who randomly inspected Primary Health Centre Better medical services should be made available to people

The Collector ordered that the doctors and staff at the primary health center should be available to the public and provide better medical services to the patients. Visited Panagal Primary Health Center on Friday. He inquired about the medical services provided in the hospital. Pregnant women. D.D. Register, Quarterly A.N.C. Inspected checkup and stock registers.





The Collector, who inspected the labor room, suggested increasing the number of deliveries in the primary health centre.



The Collector visited Banda Palli village and examined the educational abilities of students in Mandal Primary School. Mandal Education Officer was instructed that there is a need to increase the educational capacity of the students.

After examining the dry day program, the collector ordered to conduct the dry day program every Friday and Tuesday until the rainy season.

Mandal Special Officer, Rural Development Department Officer Umadevi, wanaparthy Tehsildar Ramesh Reddy, Panagal MPDO Govinda Rao, Medical Officer and others accompanied the collector.



































