Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik sets foot in Hyd for Investors' Meet

Hyderabad: The Odisha Chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday arrived in Hyderabad to attend Odisha Investors' meet in the city. Naveen Patnaik was received at Begumpet airport by Telangana Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

It is to mention here that the Odisha government, in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, is organising the Odisha Investors' Meet in Hyderabad on Monday.

The idea behind organising this meet is to showcase the business-friendly ecosystem of Odisha to the potential investors and help them to form an informed decision to invest in Odisha to meet the ever-burgeoning demands in Eastern and North-Eastern India as well as the ASEAN Markets. On Sunday, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar chaired meetings with potential companies from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the sectors of food processing, metal downstream, plastics and real estate.

On Monday, Naveen Patnaik will be meeting senior industrialists in a one-on-one session, to discuss their plans for Odisha and personally invite them to the Make in Odisha Conclave'22. Patnaik will be holding meetings with 31 companies in the morning and six companies in the afternoon.