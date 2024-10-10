Officials Conduct Fertilizer Shops Inspected

Nagar Kurnool: On Thursday, under the leadership of Mandal Agricultural Officer Neeti, inspections were conducted in fertilizer shops in the Bijnapalli mandal. Shops in Palem village, including Sri Sai Raj Narayana and Agro Raithu Seva Kendras, were inspected. Additionally, shops such as Mallikarjuna Fertilizers in Bijnapalli, Agro Raithu Seva Kendra in Lattupalli, and Jayashree Traders in Vattam village were also scrutinized.

During the inspections, stock registers and fertilizer inventories were reviewed. Officer Neeti emphasized that dealers must sell fertilizers only through the PASS system and advised farmers to bring their Aadhaar cards when purchasing fertilizers.

She said Currently, 286.695 metric tons of urea are available in Bijnapalli mandal, with 60.48 metric tons in the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society, 48 metric tons in Raithu Seva Kendras, and 178.215 metric tons with private dealers. She said Additionally, there are stocks of 74.75 metric tons of DAP, 61.15 metric tons of MOP, and 263.9 metric tons of NPK.

Officer Neeti also conducted an inquiry in Lattupalli with three farmers who had purchased large quantities of fertilizers. Further, crop inspections were carried out in Vattam village, verifying registered crops for the rainy season.




























