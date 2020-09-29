Officials conduct survey of non-agricultural lands in Suryapet

Suryapet: District Collector T Krishnan said that the survey of non-agricultural lands is being carried out in the district as per the instructions of the government.

The Collector examined the details of the survey conducted by the staff in ward 5 of Suryapet Municipality on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector appealed to the people to provide the required information to the survey staff and extend co-operation to them while discharging their duties.

Later, Municipal Commissioner Ramanujula Reddy along with Councilor YK Bhasha examined the survey conducted by the staff. In this programme ward officer Ghouse, ward committee members and others participated.