Officials conducts a review of electricity supply at Revanth's residence

Hyderabad: A Revanth Reddy took oath as the new Chief Minister of Telangana at 1.04 pm. On the other hand, as soon as the party high command announced Revanth Reddy as the CM, the top officials of the power department were alerted. Officials conducted a review of electricity supply at Revanth's residence and office in Hyderabad and in Kondagal, which he represents.

Earlier, Revanth's residence used to get electricity from Jubilee Hills sub-station. Alternative arrangements have been made to ensure that there is no interruption of power supply in case of any problem. Steps have also been taken to ensure that electricity is supplied from the sub-station on Road No. 22. A review was also conducted on electricity supply in Kodangal. Even when KCR was the CM, the authorities paid special attention to the electricity supply in Gajwel.