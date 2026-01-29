Officials finalise extensive civic arrangements for Ramzan

Hyderabad: Ahead of the holy month of Ramzan, a coordination meeting involving government officials and local representatives was held on Wednesday at the GHMC Charminar zone to ensure seamless civic arrangements. Yakutpura MLA Jaffer Hussain Meraj and Charminar Zonal Commissioner S Srinivas Reddy chaired the session.

They directed department officers to implement adequate measures for the upcoming Shab-e-Barat and Ramzan to provide maximum convenience for the city’s residents.