  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Officials finalise extensive civic arrangements for Ramzan

  • Created On:  29 Jan 2026 8:10 AM IST
Officials finalise extensive civic arrangements for Ramzan
X

Hyderabad: Ahead of the holy month of Ramzan, a coordination meeting involving government officials and local representatives was held on Wednesday at the GHMC Charminar zone to ensure seamless civic arrangements. Yakutpura MLA Jaffer Hussain Meraj and Charminar Zonal Commissioner S Srinivas Reddy chaired the session.

They directed department officers to implement adequate measures for the upcoming Shab-e-Barat and Ramzan to provide maximum convenience for the city’s residents.

Tags

Ramzan civic arrangementsGHMCCharminar zoneShab-e-Barat preparationsHyderabad local governanceCommunity coordination meeting
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Indian cricketers offer prayers at Simhachalam

Indian cricketers offer prayers at Simhachalam

National News

More
Share it
X