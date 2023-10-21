Officials inspect proposed seven Distribution and Reception Centres for polls

In view of the forthcoming elections, Hyderabad District Electoral Officer (DEO) Ronald Rose, along with District Collector Anudeep, Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya, inspected the arrangements at proposed centres for elections. On Friday, starting at 7.30 am, the DEO, along with officers, went around seven Distribution and Reception Centres (DRCs).



As per the DEO, the proposed DRC for Bahadurpura constituency is located in Aurora Legal Science Academy. The centres for Malakpet and Amberpet constituencies are at GHMC Indoor Stadium, Amberpet and Raja Bahadur Venkatarama Reddy College for Women, respectively.

Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium at Yousufguda check-post is proposed to act as a DRC for both Khairatabad and Jubilee Hills constituencies. CSIIT on Wesley College premises, Osmania University College of Commerce and Business Management, and Prof. G Ram Reddy Centre of Distance Education are proposed to be DRCs for the Secunderabad Cantonment, Sanathnagar, and Secunderabad constituencies respectively.

Meanwhile, the DEO said there are more than sufficient number of electronic voting machines for polls in 15 constituencies in Hyderabad.

He said currently, 8,304 balloting units (BUs), 6,590 control units (CUs) main units of EVMs and 6,409 voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPATs) have been procured and stored in Victory Play Ground, Indoor Stadium, Chaderghat amid heavy security.

The DEO has arranged about 150 per cent of EVMs in case more than 16 candidates contest in any constituency in the city which requires more than one balloting unit.

Ronald Rose said the first level checking (FLC) of EVMs had been completed before the election notification was issued. The second randomisation of EVMs and VVPATs will be done at the regional office.

The candidates will be allowed to check and satisfy themselves in every manner about error-free functionality of EVMs and VVPATs.

Additionally, 397 BUs, CUs and VVPATs each have been separately placed for using them for training and awareness programmes being conducted across the city. The process will be carried out after the contesting candidates are finalised after November 17.